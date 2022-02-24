VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas alleged BJP was following the cues from Telugu Desam President N. Chandrababu Naidu and acting on it. While speaking to our Sakshi Correspondent on Thursday, the Minister said “earlier only Pawan Kayan would read the script given by Chandrababu Naidu and now BJP leaders are also taking notes from him.” He dared the BJP leaders Somu Veerraju and GVL Narasimha Rao to fulfill the promises of Special Category Status to AP, funds for Polavaram project, steel plant and assigning a Railway Zone for Kadapa.

Urging the BJP leaders to avoid taking notes from the TDP leader, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas stated Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh are obstructing the development of Andhra Pradesh. He said regardless of how many obstacles they create, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would take the state to new heights.