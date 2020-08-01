VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic development, senior BJP leader and former minister of Andhra Pradesh Pydikondala Manikyala Rao (60) died of coronavirus here on Saturday. He was being treated at a private hospital where the end came. The former minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4 following which initially was under home quarantine. Later he was admitted to the hospital as the symptoms did not subside.

He was elected as an MLA from Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district in 2014. He also became a minister in Chandrababu Naidu cabinet in the previous TDP government. He served as endowments minister from 2014 to March 2018 before quitting the state cabinet along with Kamineni Srinivas following the snapping of alliance between the BJP and the TDP at the Centre.

The senior BJP leader tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus on July 4. He came up with a selfie video and revealed to the world as to how he is taking care of himself under home quarantine. He also advised people on that occasion to not worry about the positive cases. The former minister also advised everyone against attaching stigma to COVID-19 and humiliating those who are affected by it.

