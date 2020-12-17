BJP Playing Cheap Politics To Disturb Communal Harmony In AP: Vellampalli

Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivas slammed BJP leaders for protesting against the demolition of Hindu temples in Vijayawada city which took place during the previous government and said that the state government had already given an order to reconstruct those temples.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said that the BJP leaders were intentionally creating chaos over the demolished temples and started protests after seeing the GO released by the government with political motives. He questioned the BJP leader Somu Veeraju, why didn't he respond at the time of demolition, which happened when their own party person was Endowment Minister in TDP coalition government. The Minister stated that the BJP leaders are playing cheap politics by taking this protest and trying to create communal disputes in society.

He said that hundreds of acres of temple lands were distributed during the previous TDP government. Almost 14 acres of temple lands which are worth of Rs 437 Crore were given to Siddhartha Educational Institution for just Rs 21 lakhs, similarly, the same BJP minister who was in the previous government had put 200 acres of Mantralayam lands for sale in 2015. About 33 acres of temple lands in Visakhapatnam has been given to a private resort, 83 acres of Sadavarti lands were put on sale and even 18 acres in Anantapur district have been given on lease to JC Diwakar Reddy for just Rs 9000 per acre. Unlike in the TDP government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had not awarded even a single cent of temple land to any person or institution.

Minister Srinivas asserted that the State government has been relentlessly striving for the development of Hindu temples and thus allocated Rs 70 Crore for developing Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. He said that the BJP leaders have no moral right to speak on the Hindu temples as they stepped back without objecting the demolition of temples during the previous government.