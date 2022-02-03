TIRUPATI: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who had filed a defamation suit against the Andhra Jyothi newspaper and ABN channel for posting false articles on the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD), appeared in a Tirupati court on Thursday.

The BJP MP filed another petition in the 4th Additional District Sessions Court related to the RS 100 Crore defamation case. His lawyer Sabharwal will appear on behalf of Subramanian Swamy on Friday.

It may be recollected that Subramanian Swamy has filed a defamation suit for Rs 100 crore against ABN management for airing false articles on TTD. He filed another petition seeking a favorable verdict on the petition filed by TTD. The court is scheduled to hear the petition on Friday.

