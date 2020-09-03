The Bharatiya Janata Party appears to be having some plans to win over the TDP leaders in the North Coastal Andhra region. Ever since Somu Veerraju took over the reins of the party in Andhra Pradesh, the party is trying to poach into the TDP basket. Somu’s target is to lure the disgruntled TDP leaders into the party.

The BJP had a significant presence in Visakhapatnam in the past. In the 1980s, it had won the Municipal Corporaton of Vizag and had its own mayor. It also had an MLA and an MP in the past, though in alliance with the TDP. In fact, two of its past presidents, including K Haribabu are from this district. However, its presence in other north Andhra districts has been negligible.

But, since Veerraju took over, he made a whirlwind tour of the North Coastal Andhra region. He is said to be in touch with some TDP leaders from the region. Veerraju had in the past requested Ganta Srinivasa Rao to join the BJP. Ganta is in a dilemma over his political future. Similarly, sources say that Somu Veerraju had met former minister and TDP leader Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao and invited him into the party. Sujaya Krishna Ranga Rao’s relative and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh is already in the BJP. The party is said to be using this lever to influence the former minister.

Whether these developments can improve the fortunes of the BjP is a moot question, but more importantly, they will leave the TDP both weakened and confused. The TDP leaders in the North Andhra region are already in deep trouble over the proposed shifting of the capital and are upset with Chandrababu’s obstinate opposition to the shifting of the capital to Visakhapatnam.