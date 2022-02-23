BJP Leaders Dancing to Chandrababu's Tunes, Says YSRCP Leader

Amaravati: Hitting back at BJP leaders' malicious propaganda against the government, YSRCP senior leader and MLA K Parthasarathy said that the State BJP leaders are playing to the tunes of Chandrababu Naidu and working under his direction to bluff people.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the MLA said that the BJP leaders are trying to create an illusion among the public as if they have done good to the State. He said that they were unnecessarily taking a dig at the State government joining hands with the opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. He dared them to pressure the Centre for implementing the promises made in the State Bifurcation Act.

He challenged BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao to announce that six projects and Rs 15,000 crore given are equal to Special Category Status and Polavaram. The MLA said that people are ready to teach them a lesson for failing to implement bifurcation promises. He also stated that the Centre's budget is for corporate people but the State budget is focussed on common people to lead better lives.

Countering IYR Krishna Rao, he stated that the government has been taking loans as per the FRBM limits and spending every penny in a transparent manner, unlike the previous TDP government which had borrowed Rs 3.57 lakh crore, without spending any on infra development or on welfare. He said that even the Centre has been taking loans and during the Covid-19 crisis, the government had benefited over six crore people by directly crediting over Rs 1.5 lakh crore on public welfare.

MLA Parthasarathy said that the State government has its own schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Asara and there is nothing like copying the Centre’s schemes. He clarified that the State government is providing welfare schemes to a larger number of poor people, while the Centre is only benefiting a small number. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working by prioritising both welfare and development in the State and thus brought initiatives like Nadu-Nedu and housing for the poor.