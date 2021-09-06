AMARAVATI: Strongly objecting to the BJP protests demanding permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that BJP has been trying to instigate communal violence in the state for its vested interests.

Speaking to media at the Chief Minister's camp office, he said it was the Central Government that has released guidelines imposing restrictions on celebration of festivals and questioned if BJP is anti Hindu.

He said the state government has restricted mass gatherings and celebrations in public places as part of the preventive measures in view of the pandemic. The Minister suggested BJP leaders to protest against the guidelines released by Union Home Ministry and try to revise those guidelines.

The Minister reminded the criticism recieved by Central (BJP) government for giving permission to Khumbh Mela in the wake of COVID and said the state government doesn't want to repeat the same mistakes. He questioned over the silence of BJP Leaders when Naidu demolished 50 Hindu temples in Vijayawada and 30 people died in stampede during Godavari pushkaram.

