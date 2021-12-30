BJP Implementing TDP's Agenda, Says Sajjala

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no significance in the meeting held by BJP the previous day and they are just implementing the agenda of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said BJP has become the subsidiary party of TDP, and BJP leader Somu Veeraju has been parroting the script prepared in NTR Trust Bhavan. He said the leaders of Congress, BJP, CPI, and Janasena have turned into puppets in the hands of Naidu and are targeting the Chief Minister making false allegations. Sajjala said he would pity BJP for dancing to the tunes of Naidu despite being such a national party.

He flayed BJP leaders for promising to provide cheap liquor at Rs 50 per bottle and complete Amaravati capital in three years if voted to power. He said BJP leaders have been demanding for High Court in Kurnool and the capital in Amaravati and asked to reveal their stand on Visakhapatnam. He said BJP has demanded special category status while in opposition and came with a special package after coming into power. He slammed BJP for politicising SCS and privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant despite having the power to take decisions on the issues.

He lashed out at TDP and yellow media for their false propaganda on OTS scheme though it was clearly mentioned that the scheme was voluntary and said Naidu was able to spread false propaganda on it due to nexus with other political parties. He said Opposition parties are not into constructive criticism and spreading false information on issues like Capital, English medium for students, OTS Scheme, Movie tickets, and negotiations with employees unions, for their political interests.

He flayed BJP leaders for commenting on the names of the schemes in the state and said it is common for any government in power to name their schemes. He slammed a section of media for highlighting the Tamil Nadu government’s decision of 14 percent DA for employees and distorting facts about the Andhra Pradesh government on DAs. He said the state government has been implementing all the welfare schemes in saturation mode and the commitment and integrity of the Chief Minister can be seen in the state government releasing Rs 703 crore for eligible beneficiaries who were earlier not considered due to various reasons for the welfare schemes and programmes that were implemented by the government.