BJP Has No Right To Seek Votes: YSRCP MLA

Badvel: MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy slammed the BJP leaders for falsely accusing the State government and said that BJP doesn’t have right to seek votes in Badvel.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the MLA said that BJP leaders don't have any moral right to promise development of Badvel and seek votes by slinging mud at the YSRCP government. He said that BJP State Chief Somu Veerraju and other members have been campaigning by falsely portraying that YSRCP leaders are trying to lure TDP for their support to win the election and have been speaking without any consciousness. He asserted that YSRCP will win with a bumper majority, as people are always seeking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule.

Refuting their allegations, he said that BJP has more TDP personnel, and got a history of forming the government with TDP in 2014. He stated that BJP leaders are well aware of their defeat in the Badvel by-poll, so are trying to spin stories with false accusations. The MLA said Badvel constituency was developed during Dr YS Raja Shekar Reddy term, who completed the Brahmam Sagar project, but the BJP leaders have been campaigning that there is no drinking facility in the constituency. He reminded that the state government has already sanctioned funds for the development of Badvel municipality and challenged BJP leader Somu Veerraju for an open debate.

Further, the MLA criticised opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for deliberately making his party leaders use abusive words against the Chief Minister and backing his actions. He said that it was Chandrababu who had been provoking the YSRCP leaders and questioned whether the same words can be used in terming him.