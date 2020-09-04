BJP Backs YS Jagan Government On Online Gambling Ban

The BJP has openly backed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government’s decision to ban the online games. It welcomed the decision and said that this was a right decision by the AP Government. BJP state vice-president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy congratulated both the Chief Minister and the AP cabinet and reminded that the BJP had written a letter to the Government last month demanding a ban on the online games.

He said that several families were ruined due to the addiction towards online games like Rummy and Poker and added that this decision would be beneficial to the youth of the state. He fully backed the Government’s decision to curb anti-social activities.

The AP Government on Thursday announced that it will ban the online gambling games like Rummy and Poker, which were pushing the youth towards vices. The State Cabinet took a decision to this effect. The Government said that anyone found playing online gambling games would be jailed for one year. If the same person is found committing the same crime a second time, he would be jailed for two years. This was announced by Information Minister Perni Nani at a press conference held on Thursday.