BJP Announces Candidates Names for Four MLC Seats in Telugu States

Hyderabad: Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy for Prakasam Nellore Chittoor Graduates, Nagaruru Raghavendra for Kadapa Anantpur Kurmool Graduates, and PVN Madhav for the Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam Graduates are the three BJP candidates for the upcoming Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh.

The Election Commission will hold elections in Andhra Pradesh for nine MLC seats in Local bodies constituencies, three seats in Graduates’ constituencies and two seats in Teachers’ constituencies. There are total 13 seats in Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra region, only one seat is from the North Coastal Andhra under Graduates’ constituency.

The notification for MLC elections will be issued on February 16. The last date for filing of nominations is February 23. Scrutiny will be done on February 24. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is February 27. Polling for election of new MLCs will be held on March 13 and counting of votes will take place on March 16.

The opposition party also announced the name of its candidate for the Biennial Election to the Legislative Council of Telangana. A. Venkata Narayana Reddy will be the BJP candidate for the Mahabubnagar Ranga Reddy Hyderabad Teachers.

