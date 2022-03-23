Bill to Recognize Urdu as Second Official Language Passed in AP Assembly

Amaravati: The State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources Bill, 2022.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, on behalf of Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao tabled the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and said the bill is intended to make Urdu as second official language in all the districts. He thanked the Chief Minister for recognizing the prominence of Urdu Language in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister also tabled the Andhra Pradesh Minorities Component Outlay, Allocation and Utilization of Financial Resources Bill, 2022 and said the bill is intended to ensure security and social status to Minorities and develop the community on all fronts while adding that Andhra Pradesh is the first state to implement this bill for Minorities.

