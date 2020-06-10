MUMBAI: Andhra Pradesh's 'Jagananna Chedhodu' scheme received rich appreciation from India's renowned hair stylist Jawed Habib. The stylist lauded the efforts of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in lending a helping hand to the Rajakas, Nayi Brahmins and tailors who went through severe losses in the lockdown.

Jawed Habib took to Twitter on Wednesday to shower praises on YS Jagan for bringing such schemes which would benefit the poor in the state. "Thank you to Hon. CM YS Jagan Mohan reddy for "Jagananna Chedodu"@ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM," the celebrity hair dresser's tweet read.

In the video attached to his tweet, the hairstylist thanked the CM for bringing such schemes when the ongoing pandemic changed the way many professions used to function.

The state government on Wednesday launched ‘Jagananna Chedhodu’ scheme online by pressing a button from his camp office in Tadepalli. The scheme will provide an annual cash incentive of Rs 10,000 each in the bank accounts of 2,47,040 beneficiaries who are washermen, barbers, and tailors in the state.

The government has released an amount of Rs 247.04 crores for the implementation of this scheme. The state government has followed a completely transparent procedure for the selection of beneficiaries through village and ward volunteers.

Through this scheme, a total of 1,25,926 tailors would get Rs 1,25,92,60 and 82,347 washermen would receive Rs 82,34,70. Similarly, 38,767 barbers would benefit from the scheme by receiving a total amount of Rs 38,76,70.