Bhuma Akhila Priya's Brother Complains To SP Over Alleged Kidnap

NANDYAL: BJP leader Bhuma Kishore Reddy cousin brother of former minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya. met Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy, and filed a complaint seeking action against her for trying to create unrest in the region and trying to kidnap his driver.

He stated that as was on his way to a wedding and Akhila Priya and her followers had tried to block the convoy and kidnap his driver.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Bhuma Kishore Reddy told the media that Bhuma Akhila Priya has been creating controversy on many issues since last month. he alleged that Akhila Priya was trying to create a panic situation in Aalagadda and harass people. Former minister Bhuma Akhil Priya and her brother BJP leader Bhuma Kishore Reddy have been at loggerheads for days. Kishore Reddy had earlier lodged a complaint with the police against Akhil Priya over the land issue. On the occasion of the death of the late leader Bhuma Nagireddy, Kishore Reddy erected statues of Bhuma Nagireddy and Shobha Nagireddy in his place. Akhil Priya unveiled the idols shortly before they were to be unveiled. With this, Kishore Reddy reacted strongly by arranging a media conference alleging that Akhila Priya and her brother Jagath Vikhyath Reddy were creating unrest in Allagadda.

