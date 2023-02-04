Bhuma Akhila Priya Under House Arrest

Tension prevailed at TDP leader and former minister Bhumi Akhila Priya's residence.

She was detained and placed under house arrest after she dares Nandyala MLA Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy to come to Gandhi Chowk where she would disclose all the evidence of illegal activities carried out by the MLA.

Following this development and to prevent any untoward event at Gandhi Chowk, Allagadda DSP and his team arrived at Akhila Priya’s residence and put her under house arrest. The police also issued a notice to Akhila Priya.