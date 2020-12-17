Bhuma Akhila Priya In Trouble For Staging Protest

A case has been registered against former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya. Allagaddda CI Subramaniam said that Akhila Priya along with her supporters blocked the national highway road on Wednesday despite Section-30 being in force, owing to present COVID-19 situation. She staged a protest in support of farmers and demanded a compensation of Rs. 50,000 for those farmers whose crops have been damaged due to cyclone Nivar. A case has been filed against Akhila Priya and 25 other members of the Telugu Desam Party for causing inconvenience to the people.

According to the reports, Police asked the protestors to withdraw the protest but they didn't. Akhila Priya asserted that the government is neglecting the farmers.

The Andhra Pradesh government is not leaving any stone unturned to help the farmers. On Tuesday, the government launched 'YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme' and the amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers who lost their crops.