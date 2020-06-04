KURNOOL: TDP leader AV Subba Reddy alleged that former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya hatched a plan to eliminate him. He also alleged that Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava hired goons for Rs 50 lakh to kill him.

The duo hatched a plan to kill him with the help of Ravichandra Reddy, Ram Reddy, and Sanjoreddy, who are believed to be the close aides of Bhuma Akhila Priya.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said that he lodged a complaint with the police over the conspiracy of eliminating him. "The police busted the conspiracy and saved me," he said.

Accusing Akhila Priya of planning to eliminate him due to political rivalry, he also stated that the accused had admitted that a person named Srinu, who is a close aide of Bhuma Akhila Priya had approached them and handed over the money.

He also requested the police to arrest Bhuma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava immediately.

It may be recalled that Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband is already an accused in two cases.