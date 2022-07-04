BHIMAVARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a 30-ft bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on the latter's 125th birth anniversary at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The 15-tonne statue was installed by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the Municipal Park at ASR Nagar in Bhimavaram, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Modi also felicitated Alluri Srirama Raju, Alluri's nephew, and Bodi Dora, son of Alluri's close lieutenant Mallu Dora. Popularly known as ‘Manyam Veerdu' (Hero of the Forest), Sitarama Raju, also referred to by his surname Alluri, was born on July 4, 1897 at Pandrangi village in the then Visakhapatnam district.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Union Minister and actor K Chiranjeevi and others were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, PM Modi met the family of late Pasala Krishnamurthy, a prominent freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. He met Pasala Krishna Bharati, the 90-year-old, daughter of the freedom fighter and in a heartwarming gesture, he also touched her feet and took her blessings. Modi also took the blessings of her sister and niece.

Born in 1900 in Paschim Viparru village of Tadepalligudem taluka of West Godavari district, Pasala Krishnamurthy joined the Congress party in 1921 along with his wife Anjalakshmi Pasala. A Gandhian, he participated in the Salt Satyagraha movement with Mahatma Gandhi and was jailed for a year. He passed away in 1978.

