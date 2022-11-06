Bhimavaram: Four Students Held for Assaulting and Branding Classmate

Bhimavaram: Taking swift action in the ragging case of SRKR Engineering College, the police have arrested four students of the college who had allegedly beaten their classmate Ankith with sticks and PVC pipes and was also allegedly burned his hand and chest with a hot iron box inside the hostel room in the guise of ragging.

The incident is said to have taken over two days ago and the video of the students thrashing the hapless boy went viral recently. As seen in the video the boy is seen begging other students not to beat him and is also apologising for the incident. In the purported video clip, some five students are shown repeatedly hitting the boy. It is not clear if someone else was recording the video or if they had recorded the incident themselves.

It is reported that college students had branded their college student with an iron box on his chest and mercilessly thrashed him with sticks and PVC pipes and also kicked him. The injured student was later shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram where he is undergoing treatment.

Four engineering students studying in #SRKR #Engineering College #Bhimavaram #WestGodavari #AP have been arrested for assaulting fellow student inside hostel room with sticks, PVC pipes & branding him on chest with hot iron box even as he is pleading to be spared @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/3EoF1K7AG7 — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) November 5, 2022

According to Bhimavaram CI Krishna Kumar, “An FIR has been filed in the case after taking Ankit's statement. Four accused Praveen, Prem, and Niraj, Swaroop have been arrested and sent to prison under the sections of IPC 307.”

