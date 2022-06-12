Bharti Praveen Pawar Lauds AP Govt, Deets Inside

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharti Praveen Pawar lauded the Andhra Pradesh government. The minister‌ hailed the efforts of the AP government in providing vaccines during the COVID pandemic. AP was quick to administer two doses of covid vaccination to 99pc of its population, she said.

Bharti Pawar also thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for expeditiously providing Covid vaccination to its citizens. The Union Minister stated that 3 medical colleges have been sanctioned as per the request of the AP government and the rest will be sanctioned in phases.

