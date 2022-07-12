Bharathi Cement Awarded Five Star Rating

Bharati Cement has received a five-star rating for its limestone mines on basis of sustainable mine management.

The rating was given by the Ministry of Mines and Indian Bureau of Mines.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the Star ratings are based on adoption of best practices for exhaustive and universal implementation of sustainable development framework in mining.

The five-star rating is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific and efficient mining, compliance of approved production, zero waste mining, environment protection, steps taken for progressive and final mine closure, green energy sourcing, land, adoption of international standards, local communities engagement and welfare programmes, resettlement and other positive social impacts.

Also Read: Weather Alert: CM YS Jagan Directs District Collectors to Stay Vigilant