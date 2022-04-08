Bharat Ratna For Ghantasala Campaign Gains Momentum Across The Globe

Shankara Netralaya USA has launched the campaign petitioning for the Bharat Ratna award for Padma Shri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao, renowned singer, musician, music director, and freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh. Under the ageis of Shankara Netralaya President Bala Indurti, more than 50 TV programs have been conducted so far, bringing together Telugu organizations from all over the world.

Bhuvanachandra, a famous Telugu film lyricist & songwriter, and Syamala, the daughter of Ghantasala were invited as the chief guests in the event held on 3 April 2022 through Zoom meeting for which Neelima Gaddamanudgu was the compere.

Together they lauded his mellifluous singing and his patriotism, while Ghantasala's daughter Syamala shared many anecdotes of her childhood memories with her father. She also mentioned that Ghantasala’s name was mentioned in the book - 'Sons of Soil' published by the Government of India where he was referred to as a famous freedom fighter, which many did not know.

Bala Indurti said that so far 48 people have been selected for the Bharat Ratna award and it is a pity that not a single Telugu person has been nominated for it.

News Editor of India Tribune from the USA, Ravi Ponangi, Former President of the New Zealand Telugu Association and International Coordinator- Srilatha Magathala, President of the Telugu Association of Australia -Rudra Kottu, Indonesian Telugu Association Vice President -Sivaramakrishna Bandaru also shared their admiration for Ghantasala's songs and opined that it was very unfortunate that the Bharat Ratna was not given to Ghantasala. They said that it was a matter of self-respect for 15 crore Telugu people and requested the organizations abroad to come forward on one platform and step up the campaign to bring it to the notice of the Central Government that Ghantasala was noteworthy of the Bharat Ratna award. He said that everyone should work together till they achieve the goal till he is conferred the Bharat Ratna. The organizers said that they will spread the campaign further across countries and unite all the Telugu people living in the world.