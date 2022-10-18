Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka

Kurnool: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The Congress walkathon had briefly entered the Telugu state on October 14 and passed through villages in Anantapur district before continuing its Karnataka leg of yatra.

Beginning today, Bharat Jodo Yatra will traverse through Andhra Pradesh till October 21 covering a distance of 119-kms in the state. Rahul Gandhi-led walkathon reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency on Tuesday morning from neighbouring Karnataka.

The Congress leader who is continuing his yatra in Chatragudi in Kurnool district was welcomed by leaders from Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Sailajanath, N Raghuveera Reddy and Telangana's Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Congress yatra will travel across Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi today and the leaders will spend the night at Chagi village in Adoni. Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue its leg of Andhra Pradesh for four days before Karnataka yet again.

On October 14, Bharat Jodo Yatra had entered D Hirehal in Anantapur district of AP from Karnataka for a few hours before re-entering Karnataka. The Congress leader has resumed his yatra after taking a break to vote in the party’s Presidential election on Sunday.

