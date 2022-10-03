Amaravati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently in Mysuru of Karnataka, is set to enter Andhra Pradesh on October 14. The yatra is scheduled to enter the state through Obulapuram in Anantapur district.

In Anantapur district, Rahul Gandhi will walk around 8 km to 10 km between D Hirehal and Obulapuram. The next day, he will address a public meeting in Ballari. The yatra will remain suspended on October 16 and 17 due to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president’s election.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume on October 18 and enter the Telugu state through the Chatragudi check-post in Aluru constituency of Kurnool district.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

The Congress yatra is scheduled to enter neighboring Telangana on October 24. Earlier, the route map plotted the route through Outer Ring Road (ORR ) and Vikarabad. Later, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) made changes to the route. Rahul Gandhi-led yatra will now pass through Afzalgunj, Moazzam Jahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally Dargah, Vijaynagar Colony, Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, Miyapur, Patancheru.

On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise. pic.twitter.com/1cVSPBiew8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 2, 2022

On the final day of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Telangana leg, the TPCC plans to hold a public meeting. The party has also sought security arrangements for the meeting.

