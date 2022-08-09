Bhadrachalam: As the low pressure area which formed on Saturday, concentrated into a well-marked system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to heavy rains in north coast districts of Andhra Pradesh over the 48 hours.

Due to heavy rains in the upper catchment areas of Godavari, the water level of the river is rising in Bhadrachalam. The authorities have sounded the first flood alert as the water level reached 43 feet.

It is expected the water level in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam will reach 55 feet by Tuesday night due to heavy inflows from the Indravathi and Pranahitha rivers in the neighbouring state Chhattisgarh.

AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) is taking measures to minimise property damage and loss of human life in the north coastal districts. People in the flood-affected regions have been advised to remain vigilant and requested to avoid crossing the overflowing streams and rivulets.

Meanwhile, Odisha is braving heavy rains due to a well marked depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Met office said. Heavy rains continue to pound several districts of Odisha on Tuesday.

Heavy rain was recorded in Gajapati, Rayagada, Cutttack, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput districts. Bhubaneswar recorded 76 mm of rain, while it was 31 mm in Cuttack city.

A red warning of extremely heavy rain of over 204 mm has been issued for a few places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul and Keonjhar districts till Wednesday morning, the Met said. Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture off the coast till Thursday morning.





