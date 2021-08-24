VIJAYAWADA: The journey from Bangalore to Vijayawada is around 560 Kms, which makes it an arduous journey. But now that is going to change very soon and a new modern road will be available soon which is going to be just 370 Kms. The Union Ministry of Transport and National Highways has decided to build a Greenfield Express Highway from Bangalore to Vijayawada. To this end, the Central Government has approved the proposals of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A comprehensive project report (DPR) is being prepared for the construction of the Greenfield Express Highway, which will be undertaken in the second phase of the Bharatmala project at a cost of about Rs 10,000 crore.

So far there is no direct road connectivity from Vijayawada to Bangalore. Freight traffic to Bangalore has also increased significantly over the past two decades. But with the lack of a proper road, the freight costs have increased tremendously. To address this issue, the Chief Minister sent a proposal to the Union Minister forTransport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari to build a Greenfield Express Highway from Bangalore to Vijayawada. He recalled that there was not a single Greenfield Highway from Andhra Pradesh so far.

Bangalore - Vijayawada Greenfield Express Highway Route Map

If the Greenfield Express Highway is built from Bangalore to Vijayawada connectivity with Bangalore to six districts will increase. The Greenfield Highway will also be connected to the Kolkata-Chennai Highway No-65.

The Central Department of Transport and National Highways has proposed three route maps for the Bangalore-Vijayawada Greenfield Highway decided by the State government. The State Government has finalized the route construction map from Bangalore to Anantapur district via Pulivendula to Vijayawada via YSR Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, and Guntur districts.

This has been approved in principle by the Central Government. The distance from Bangalore to Vijayawada is 560 kms and has been finalized to be 370 km of the Greenfield Express Highway depending on the existing road route. The highway will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 25 crore per kilometer. The cost of land acquisition is estimated to be around Rs 745 crore. Accordingly, the Greenfield Highway will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 10,000 crore. Therefore, the responsibility of formulating the DPR has been handed over to RV Associates through tenders.