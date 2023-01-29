Bengaluru: Jr NTR Shares Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's Health Update

BENGALURU: The condition of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be critical for the second day after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Kuppam during Nara Lokesh’s padayatra on Friday.

Jr NTR along with his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram came to Bengaluru to see their cousin who was being treated at Narayana Hrudayalaya on Sunday. They reached Bangalore on a special flight and were received by the Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the hospital, Jr NTR sounded hopeful and gave an update about Taraka Ratna's health condition. He said that Taraka Ratna though in a critical condition was responding to treatment. He getting enhanced treatment and is currently fighting. I came here as a family member and doctors are trying their best, he said. All your blessings and prayers are needed, he requested and refused to comment about the medical aspects saying that he was not a doctor. His brother Kalyan Ram said that he was praying to God that his brother recovers quickly and comes before all of us along with the people’s blessings.

