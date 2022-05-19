Bendapudi ZP School Students' English Fluency Impresses AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: A group of students studying at Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

They interacted with the Chief Minister and expressed their views in English with fluency. They said programmes like Nadu Nedu in Government schools, the introduction of English as the medium of instruction were really great and the Chief Minister is their ideal for implementing such programs.

One student named Meghana volunteered to donate her savings of Rs 929 to the Chief Minister. He took Rs 19 from her as a token of appreciation and returned the rest of the money, much to the delight of her fellow students and officials during the interaction. The impressed Chief Minister congratulated the students of Bendapudi ZP High school.

Speaking to Sakshi, their teacher GV Prasad who accompanied the students said that since he was a Telugu medium student, he taught them English so that they would not face any difficulty in the future. He ensured that the students get a good grip on the English language. All government teachers in the state are working with commitment, he said. Prasad said that after the introduction of English Medium in AP govt schools there has been a sea of change in the last two years. Videos of government school students are now being shown in corporate and private schools, he stated proudly.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed