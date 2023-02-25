BEL Commences Software Development Operations in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has started its operations in Visakhapatnam. The navratna defence public sector unit has opened a new software development centre (SDC) in the port city.



The Visakhapatnam SDC will serve an extension to BEL's software strategic business unit (SBU) and offers software-as-a-service for various applications in defence and non-defence domains. The Vizag centre will be operated with the help of as many as 150 engineers.

"The software division of BEL has successfully implemented many projects of national importance in the fields of defence, aerospace, e-governance, homeland security, etc, over the last many decades," a statement issued by BEL said on Friday.

The Visakhapatnam SDC will enable BEL to extend value added software services during the lifecycle of several naval platforms. It may also team up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to take up software intensive joint development projects, including offering software solutions for smart city and homeland security needs, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

