Beds To Be Allotted Within Three Hours Of Calling 104 Help Line, AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, said that beds should be allotted to COVID patients within three hours of calling the 104 helpline.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting with the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police via video conference over the COVID-19 situation in the state. While instructing them he said that they should ensure that the 104 call centre functions efficiently to handle the caseload. He also issued directions over the COVID-19 preventive measures to be taken and the way forward for the free vaccination drive. The 104 call centre should be a one-stop solution for all COVID-related issues he said.

'' Bed should be assigned within three hours of calling 104. Physicians should be available for the 104 call centre. Joint collectors should only focus on COVID issues only. Public and private hospitals should be monitored from time to time. COVID hospitals should be divided into clusters at the district level. A district-level flying squad should be set up for effective monitoring. Hospitals should be run with medical staff and paramedics in full throttle,'' he instructed. The Chief Minister also directed that in case of any vacancies they should conduct walk-in interviews to fill the vacancies in the hospitals.

