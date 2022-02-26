The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to bear the full travel expenses of Telugu students stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The AP Government has decided to help the stranded students who cannot afford to return home with the travel expenses. Once these students are evacuated and their flight landed in New Delhi international airport, arrangements should also be made for their onward journey back home, the CM instructed the officials. The team at AP Bhavan in New Delhi should facilitate their domestic travel, he said.

The State Government is making all efforts required to bring the Telugu students from the Eastern European country. The officials are in regular contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and are reviewing the evacuation efforts. As part of this, the government has constituted a Task Force which is being headed by a senior IAS officer Krishna Babu. Real-Time Governance State Center is also coordinating with the Task Force to help the stranded students.

Hon'ble CM Sri @ysjagan spoke to Hon'ble External Affairs Minister Sri @DrSJaishankar over the phone today & expressed concern for the safety of stranded Telugu students in Ukraine. He also extended full support to the Centre in ensuring that the students return home safely. 1/2 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) February 25, 2022

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday spoke to the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar and expressed concern for the safety of stranded Telugu students in Ukraine. He also extended full support to the Centre in ensuring that the students return home safely. The Union Minister informed that the stranded students were being taken to the neighboring countries and India's Missions in those countries would fly students through special flights back home safely. While the exact number of Andhra students stranded in the war-torn country is being ascertained, reports suggest over 200 of them were medical students.