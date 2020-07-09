VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to plant 25 crores saplings in the state this year.

To stop erosion at Visakhapatnam RK beach, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Thursday kick-started planting of Scaevola taccada, known as Beach Naupaka saplings in collaboration with Sun Ray resorts.GVMV

YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy planted a sapling at the beach road on Thursday, July 9. Speaking on this occasion, Viajayasai Reddy said Scaevola taccada saplings have many medicinal values and these plants will help reduce the temperature in Visakhapatnam.

It has been decided to plant two crores of saplings across the city, he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said Visakhapatnam is a paradise for tourists. The Beach Naupaka plants (Scaevola taccada) will be a delight to the tourists in the upcoming days.

Besides Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas, VMRDA Chairman Dronam Raju Srinivas, Collector Vinay Chand, GVMC Commissioner Srujana, Sunray Resorts Managing Director Rajababu and others have participated in the event.