BCs Are Backbone Classes For AP Government: Chelluboina

Refuting the baseless reports in vernacular media, Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboina Venugopalakrishna said that the State government had turned Backward Classes (BCs) as Backbone Classes in 26 month of governance.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said that the government has taken many initiatives for the upliftment of BCs, where almost Rs 69841.76 crore was spent in the last two years only for BCs. Through DBT, Rs 50,495 crore, and through Non-DBT around Rs 19,346.39 crore was spent for the BC Welfare. In this regard, the Minister criticized TDP for falsely propagating that no loans are being given for BCs.

He said the Chief Minister has given top priority to BCs and weaker sections right from day one of forming the government. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country to come up with 56 BC corporations for a total of 136 castes. Of the 728 posts of Chairpersons and Directors to the 56 BC Corporations, 368 are women and sixty percent of Cabinet berths were given to BC, SC, ST, and Minorities. He stated that the government has provided a top share of BCs even in the welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Housing, Aasara, Cheyuta, Nethanna Nestam, and many more.

Minister Venugopalakrishna flayed a section of the media for propagating false information on denying loans for BCs. He said that the previous government had given loans to only TDP members, which was hardly one in 1000 ratio, that too involving corruption. The Minister said that neither TDP leaders nor their supported media have no moral right to speak on BCs.