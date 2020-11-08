BCs in AP Will Never Forget Chandrababu's Atrocious Rule: Janga Krishna Murthy

Amaravati, Nov 8: Stating BCs are neither going to believe Naidu nor forget his atrocious rule, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy said that all the eligible people were availing welfare schemes in YSRCP government, which are being implemented on a saturation mode.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he slammed Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting the BC's during TDP term and showing concern while in opposition. BC's would never trust him even if he suddenly started giving prominent roles to the BC leaders in his party.

Chandrababu Naidu uses BCs only for elections and after coming to power, he abandons them.

Janga Krishnamurthy said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the upliftment of backward sections, ensuring that every eligible person is receiving the welfare benefits. Like no other state in the country, the Chief Minister established 56 BC Corporations and appointed over 600 Directors empowering BCs.

He said that the Chief Minister gave one month time to those who didn't apply for the welfare schemes like Kapu Nestam, Cheyutha, Vahana Mitra and provided the assistance to all the eligible people. As many as 4.39 lakh fresh beneficiaries are being provided with financial assistance by spending Rs 737 crore through the welfare schemes. He said that the government is working with a calendar clearly marking the implementation of every welfare activity.

MLC Janga Krishnamurthy challenged the opposition leader to tell what he had done for the BCs during the TDP regime. He criticised Naidu for betraying BCs and said that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had given four percent reservation to the Muslims.