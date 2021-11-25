BC Leaders Thank AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: A delegation of BC leaders comprising Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna, Seediri Appalraju, MLAs and MLCs have met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Secretariat here on Wednesday.

They felicitated the Chief Minister and thanked him for passing a resolution in Assembly to urge the Government of India to conduct the caste wise census of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, while holding the General Census for 2021.

The Chief Minister directed the BC leaders to take into public the revolutionary measures being taken up by the state government for the welfare and development of BCs and the way Backward class is being turned into backbone class.