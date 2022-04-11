BC Leader Vidadala Rajini Takes Oath as Minister in AP Cabinet 2.0

Vidadala Rajini is one such YSRCP leader who is known for seizing every opportunity that comes her way. Bravely facing every challenge thrown at her, she grew up as a leader who stands for her people. If winning the Chilakaluripet assembly constituency on YSRCP ticket was a sensational achievement for her, then getting a ministerial berth in the YS Jagan’s Cabinet for Rajini was another milestone in her political career.

32-year-old Chilakaluripet MLA rapidly rose through the rank and file of the YSR Congress party. She gained immense popularity among the people in a very short period of time and has lakhs of followers and admirers on social media.

Vidadala Rajini was born on June 24, 1990 in Hyderabad. After graduating from Osmania University, she moved to the United States where she worked for an IT company. She got married to Vidadala Kumaraswamy. They have two children, a son and a daughter. In San Francisco, Rajini and her husband Kumaraswamy set up a Process Weaver Company.

After working in the US for some time, Vidadala Rajini and her husband returned to Andhra Pradesh. The couple wanted to give back to the community and therefore they started VR Foundation. Though made her political debut in 2014, she joined YSR Congress party on August 24, 2018.

On a YSRCP ticket, she contested the 2019 assembly elections from Chilakaluripet constituency and defeated the TDP candidate and the then state minister Pratipati Pulla Rao by securing a margin of 8,301 votes. By winning the election she also made history as she was the first BC woman to win from Chilakaluripet constituency.