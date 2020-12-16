VIJAYAWADA: " Politically empowering the Backward Classes has improved their self worth and for that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will forever reside in the hearts of the BCs'', said Minister for BC Welfare Chellaboyina Venugopala Krishna on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements for the BC Sankranthi Sabha, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada tomorrow, the Minister said that he was proud to be born in the Backward Community. He said that by establishing 56 BC Corporations YS Jagan has created a history in the State, something that was hitherto never done before. Many national level BC leaders also hailed this as a revolutionary decision.

By giving important designations to women, he had also fulfilled the aspirations of Jyothiba Phule, the Minister said.

The Minister said that with backward communities showing their disgust against the TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, he seems to have lost his mental balance and talking, he fired.

The BC Sankranti Programmme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on December 17 ,where Chairmen and Directors of the 56 BC Corporations will be sworn in the presence of AP CM YS Jagan.

The AP Government for the welfare of BCs and women from the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga communities, has come out with various schemes like the YSR Kapu Nestham and Jagananna Chedodu.

The formation of BC corporations was another measure to ensure the development of the 139 BC castes to focus on their all-round development.

For empowering the women in the BC communities 50 per cent reservations have been provided for them. Nearly 29 of the total 56 corporations will be led by women as chairpersons. In addition to this, the state government has also appointed 12 directors representing all the 13 districts to each corporation.

CM Programme Coordinator Talasila Raghuram, BC Welfare Chief Secretary K Praveen Kumar, Secretary B Rama Rao and other district officials along with the BC Welfare Minister, inspected the arrangements in the stadium. The Chief Minister will be attending the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, said District Collector Imtiaz, and he asked all officials to work in coordination to make it a success.