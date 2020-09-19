AMARAVATI: After nearly six months of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, bars re-opened in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday (Sep 19).

However, the state government has decided to levy a 20 per cent "COVID-19 fee" on the basic licence of bars and also a 10 per cent additional retail excise tax on liquor. The state would earn Rs 40 crore in the form of the COVID-19 fee and another Rs 300 crore as additional retail excise tax.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) Rajat Bhargava said the government decided to continue all the 840 bar licences, existing as on June 30, 2020, till June 30, 2021, subject to the outcome of a pending batch of writ petitions in the High Court, as reported by a news agency.

Meanwhile, the wine dealers association said the revised liquor tariff will hamper their business as customers will have to pay more. A Rs 200 beer bottle will be sold at Rs 250, they said, as reported by TNIE.