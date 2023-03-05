Bapatla School Teacher Dies of Sudden Heart Attack In Classroom

BAPATLA: The spate of sudden heart attacks continues in the country and this time a young school teacher collapsed on his chair in the classroom in the Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

As per reports, this tragic incident took place at Vakavaripalem Primary School in Vetapalem mandal in the district during school hours. After the school morning prayers were conducted the teachers and students went into their respective classrooms. Suddenly there was a commotion and students were heard shouting. When the school staff rushed into the classroom they saw Pala Veerababu (45) slumped on the chair. They immediately called the 108 ambulance. He was declared brought dead and it appears that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The teacher hailed from J Panguluru and his wife was also a school teacher at Kondamuru Primary School in the same mandal.

A pall of gloom descended on Vakavaripalem where the teachers and students were still in a state of shock after his sudden death. His family members were informed and his body was sent to his native village for last rites.

Two days ago B.Tech first-year student at CMR Engineering College in Hyderabad complained of chest pain and collapsed and died due to a suspected heart attack on the college premises on Friday. Earlier a 38-year-old man collapsed and died while playing badminton at an indoor stadium in the Lalapet area of Hyderabad.

This prompted the Telangana government to launch a mass CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training program in the state. The government is also planning to install 1,400 defibrillators (AEDs) in public places.

