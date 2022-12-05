Bapatla: 4 Ayyappa Devotees Killed, 15 Injured in Road Accident

Bapatla: Four Ayyappa devotees were killed and 15 others were injured after a Tata ace vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and overturned in Jampani Village of Bapatla district on Monday.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Tenali for treatment. The victims were returning home after visiting Sabarimala in Kerala. After reaching Tenali Railway Station early in the morning, they boarded Tata Ace to reach their destination in Krishna district.

A total of 23 people were travelling at the time of the accident, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bollishetty Rangarao, Buddana Pawan Kumar, Baarjati Ramesh and Pasham Ramesh. They were the residents of Nilapudi village in Krishna district.

Police said the Tata Ace driver lost control due to high speed and also the dense fog in the area.

