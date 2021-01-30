Bank Jobs In Andhra Pradesh, Here Is The Direct Link To Apply

The Krishna District Co-operative Central Bank has released a notification for recruiting candidates for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 118 posts. The last date for the application is January 31. The salary for the selected Assistant Managers is Rs.33,000 and for staff assistants, it is Rs. 24,000.

Here is the direct link to apply. https://krishnadccb.com/ website.

Total no. of vacancies: 118

Assistant Manager: 28 posts (9 posts for women)

Staff Assistant: 72 posts (26 posts for women)

PACS Staff: 18 posts (8 posts for women)

Eligibility: Any Degree and must be proficient in English, Local Language (Telugu). Preference will be given to candidates with computer knowledge. Only the candidates from Krishna district are eligible.

Age: Must be between 18-30 years as on 01.01.2021. 5 years age relaxation for SC/STs, 3 years for BCs, 10 years for PWD candidates.

Selection Procedure: The selection process will be based on online test / examination, interview.

Examination Procedure:

Assistant Manager: Selection for these posts will be based on online test and interview. The online test will be conducted for 100 marks and the interview for 12.5 marks. Marks will be deducted for negative answers.

Exam Details:

Reasoning - 35 Questions - 35 marks

Numerical Ability - 35 questions - 35 marks

English Language - 30 Questions - 30 Marks

Duration: 60 minutes

Staff Assistant: Selection for these posts will be based on online test.

Exam Details:

Reasoning - 35 Questions - 35 marks

Numerical Ability - 35 questions - 35 marks

English Language - 30 Questions - 30 Marks

Duration: 60 minutes

Test centers: Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Gudlavalleru, Agiripalli, Mylavaram, Pedana.

Mode of application: Online

Last date for application: January 31, 2021.

Website: https://krishnadccb.com/