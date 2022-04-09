Balineni Srinivasa Reddy Threatens to File Defamation Suit Against Andhra Jyoti

Ongole legislator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy reacted strongly to the news article published in Andhra Jyoti claiming he would resign from the MLA post.

Balineni said a section of the media is spreading misinformation and false propaganda to mislead people about the cabinet reshuffle. He said the Chief Minister will decide the cabinet members and everyone has to abide by it.

''I resigned as a minister after the tragic demise of YSR and stood in support of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. I am a big admirer of CM Jagan. I declared my full support openly when CM Jagan announced the cabinet rejig. The party is important to me.”, the Ongole MLA said adding “I have always said that I was not after a ministerial post.:

Warning of taking action against the Andhra Jyoti publication, the YSRCP leader said “If Andhra Jyoti’s vilification campaign is not stopped, I will file a defamation suit against it.”