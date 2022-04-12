TADEPALLI: Ongole YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Balineni Srinivas Reddy on Monday dispelled rumours floating in the media that he had resigned over not being given a place in the AP Cabinet. Speaking to the media after his meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Balineni stated that he never strived for any posts and worked only for the Party's goals.

Balineni said everything was sorted out and though his supporters' were upset everything would eventually subside. He also said that resignation by elected representatives in Prakasam district would be called off.

Balineni said that he has always been loyal to the YSR family and would continue to do so in the future and refuted news reports that he was resigning. "I will accept any responsibility entrusted to me by Chief Minister YS Jagan. The Party is like my family and I want everyone to work together. We will work hard to ensure the party gets more seats than in the past in the upcoming elections,” he affirmed. Those who were capable have been taken into the Cabinet by the Chief Minister. At this juncture, he also clarified that he had no differences with Adimulapu Suresh or his induction into the Cabinet.

Balineni lauded the YSRCP for being the only party to give 70 percent weightage to BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in the Cabinet. We will all work together under the able leadership of CM YS Jagan," he assured.

