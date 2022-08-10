ONGOLE: Former minister and YSRCP Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy denied media reports that he was joining the Jana Sena Party, and stated that he would be loyal to the Party till his last breath.

Addressing a media conference organized in Ongole on Tuesday, he said that some vested interests were spreading fake propaganda against him. Terming such acts as painful, Balineni made it clear that he was not a ‘political chameleon’, and as long as he was in politics, he would continue to stay with the YSR Family, who were responsible for giving him a political career.

Speaking further he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was doing a lot of good to the handloom workers' welfare in the form of the YSR Nethanna Nestham scheme and other schemes. He clarified that he had only responded to JSP Chief Pawan Kalyan's tweet in good faith to wear would speak to Chief Minister YS Jagan about the recent fake news which was published against him.

