Balakrishna's Mouna Deeksha Only For Political Existence: AP Minister

ANANTAPUR: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Andhra Pradesh M Sankara Narayana, stated that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna’s Mouna Deeksha was only an attempt to prove his relevance in politics. Speaking to the media on Friday the Minister said that Balakrishna’s protest was only to gain political mileage by fuelling regional hatred among people, he fired. “Balakrishna never worked for the development of Hindupur. He only visits his constituency like a guest,” he scoffed. Why he didn’t focus on its development when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister, he asked.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the one who recognized the greatness of the late NT Rama Rao and as a mark of respect has named a district after the leader in his honour, he reminded. In fact, people want Balakrishna to quit, and despite being an MLA for seven years he has not been doing enough to help the Hindupur constituency develop, Sankaranarayana alleged.

TDP MLA Balakrishna participated in the protest demanding the state government to declare Hindupur as the district headquarters. The actor turned MLA said that he was ready to do anything for the constituency and that he was even ready to tender his resignation.

Watch: Minister for Roads and Buildings, Andhra Pradesh M Sankara Narayana Comments On TDP MLA N Balakrishna