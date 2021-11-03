YSR KADAPA: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Tuesday retained the Badvel (SC) Assembly seat in YSR Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh in the bye-election. The YSRCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha secured a record margin of 90,533 votes and trounced BJP's Panathala Suresh and Congress’s PM Kamalamma in the bypoll held on October 30.

Dr. Sudha polled 1,12,211 votes (76.25 percent), while Suresh secured only 21,678 (14.73 percent) and Congress' PM Kamalamma polled just 6,235 votes and forfeited her deposit after the votes were counted on Tuesday. The results were declared by mid-afternoon and it was clear that the YSRCP candidate was the winner during the first round of counting itself.

Also Read: Badvel Bypolls 2021: YSRCP Wins With Thumping Majority

The jubilant YSRCP cadre celebrated the party victory across the state, including the Badvel constituency after the final verdict came out. Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Basha, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Government Whip Koramutla Srinivas, MLAs, and MLCs of the district expressed their happiness and said that it was a historic verdict given by the people of the constituency. They stated that said the latest election verdict was a testament to the people’s affection for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the government.

Also Read: Badvel Bypolls 2021 Victory: CM YS Jagan Congratulates Dr. Dasari Sudha

- Dr. Dasari Sudha (YSRCP Winning Candidate - Badvel Bypolls

Speaking to Sakshi after the results were declared the YSRCP winning candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha, said, “I express my gratitude to the electorate who made this a huge success. The people of Badvel had given a 44,000 majority to my husband, the late MLA Dr. G Venkata Subbaiah earlier. But now after seeing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s impartial governance, equal and social justice, and his commitment to his word, the people have given more than 90,000 majority,” she stated.

“We will complete and expedite all the tasks allocated by using the funds for the development of the constituency. I thank the Chief Minister for giving me the ticket and this opportunity and encouraging me to contest. I also extend a special thanks to Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MP YS Avinash Reddy, District In-charge Minister Dr. Adimulapu Suresh, Constituency In-Charge DC GovindaReddy and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu for their contribution to my success during the elections. I owe this success to my sisters of Badvel, YSRCP cadre, and leaders who worked hard for my success. I will work hard for the development of the constituency and repay my debt to them,” Dr. Sudha said with folded hands.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Thanks Electorate For YSRCP Victory in Badvel

Dr. Dasari Sudha Speech After Winning Badvel By-Elections

Of the 2,15,292 total votes in the constituency, 68.38 percent were polled. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the sitting legislator and the YSRCP MLA Dr. Venkata Subbaiah in March and the party fielded his wife Dr. Sudha for the bypoll. In the 2019 General Elections, Venkata Subbiah won by 44,734 votes whereas his wife secured a record margin of 90,533 votes.