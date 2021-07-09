Badvel Most Backward Constituency, Thanks to Negligence of TDP Regime

Badvel (YSR Kadapa dist): As part of the two-day tour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Badvel on Friday and laid foundation to the various development works in Badvel constituency at a cost of Rs 500 crore. Addressing the public on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Badvel is one of the most backward constituencies in the state and was deeply neglected by the previous government without any development.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government sanctioned Rs 650 crore to construct a lift on the Kundu river for supplying water to Brahma Sagar project and Rs 300 crore for completing a 18 km lining along the project for easy access to water. He said that at an expenditure of Rs 36 crore, three more lift projects are being set up in the left canal of Brahma Sagar project, Rs 80 crore for widening the Lower Sagileru canal and a bridge would be constructed on Sagileru at Brahmanapalli at a cost of Rs 9.5 crore.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned the construction of warehouses at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, a new RDO office at Badvel. Besides these, for municipal administration works, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 130 crore, which includes setting up of vegetable and fish markets, commercial complexes, laying 143 km CC roads, and three parks in Badvel constituency which brings a new vibe to Badvel. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced to complete the pending works of Telugu Ganga project with Rs 56 crore, build a plastic concrete diaphragm wall for Brahma Sagar project at Rs 45 crore for filling it to its full capacity and also set up five substations at a cost of RS 10 crore to provide uninterrupted power supply for agriculture purposes.

Also Read: State Prospers Only if Farmers Reap Benefits: AP CM YS Jagan