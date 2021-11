November 11, 2021

The ruling YSR Congress Party named its three candidates for the upcoming biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from the Assembly quota. The YSRCP has re-nominated DC Govinda Reddy from Badvel of Kadapa district, who retired as MLC on May 31 this year. The other two candidates are Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam.