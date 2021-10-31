Badvel Elections 2021: Polling Peaceful, 68pc Voter Turnout

Badvel Bypolls 2021: YSR KADAPA: Badvel Assembly constituency in the district passed off peacefully and witnessed a 68.12 percent turnout and on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand stated that the polling went off peacefully. He also clarified that the news about bogus voters being brought in was false. We have not received any such complaint so far, he stated. The polling was not stalled anywhere and there will not be any major change in the final figure, he said.

Also See: Badvel Bypolls 2021 In Pictures

Polling was held from 7 AM to 7 PM and as many as 281 polling stations were set up for the polls. Over 2,000 police personnel, including central armed police forces, were deployed at necessary places, said Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan.

The bypolls for the Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of ruling YSRCP legislator Dr Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March. The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow, Dr. Dasari Sudha, as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised MLA, as per tradition.BJP's fielded Suresh Panathala, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

Also Read: Huzurabad Bypoll Sees 86pc Voter Turnout