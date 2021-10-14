Badvel Bypolls | YSR KADAPA: Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will win the Badvel bypolls with a huge majority and the O\pposition has been making false allegations knowing that defeat was evident.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP party office here on Wednesday, the Chief Whip said YSRCP would seek votes explaining all the government programmes to every household and the people will receive the party well. He said Badvel constituency was developed after 2004, during Dr YS Rajashekara Reddy's term, and added that it was YSR who completed the Bramhamsagar project and gave water to seven mandals in the constituency, and built 30, 000 pucca houses. He said that Congress and TDP have completely neglected the constituency in the last 14 years.

The Chief Whip said it was after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, drinking water is being supplied in Badvel Municipality on regular basis and added that the Chief Minister had taken measures to ensure Bramhamsagar is filled, once water is released from Srisailam reservoir. He flayed the Opposition for alleging that YSRCP would indulge in irregularities in the by-poll and said the opposition is making baseless allegations knowing the defeat. He said the YSR Aasara scheme is not implemented in the constituency due to the election code and will be done after the bypolls.

The Chief Whip said the State government has sanctioned Rs 132 crore for construction of roads in Badvel Municipality and added that other roads will be built after these works are done.

